Here is a gallery with fans around the planet who live the World Cup with great passion.

The passion for soccer knows no borders, and in a World Cup, there are no language, religion or barriers that prevent the enthusiasm that the fans transmit for the stands. Each country, following a style of their own, transmits its popular fervor and support for its team.

With Qatar 2022 just around the corner, we invite you to join us on a short tour of those who appear among the most outstanding. In this gallery, we are going to review the 30 most fanatic countries in the World Cups.

Australia

The Socceroos gain more and more soccer tradition and more fervor for their team as the years go on. It is true that it is still far from what is seen in a rugby match, but these fans make themselves felt.

Wales

True to British tradition, Welsh supporters make a statement at every game they play. In any case, they are a mystery and a question to be known, to see how they behave in a World Cup, an event to which they will return after half a century.

Panama

With the warm tradition of the Caribbean, a lot of color, party, enthusiasm and always positive, that is how Panamanians are seen and noticed. Their absence in Qatar will be felt in the different stadiums, waiting to enjoy his presence again in four years.

Japan

Faithful to their traditions, with striking clothing and the attractive feature of the use of megaphones, the Japanese have also been growing by leaps and bounds in their passion for football. The samurai are sure to turn heads in Qatar.

Ukraine

The sad moment that the country has to go through prevents them from seeing their fans with the usual popular fervor, but the Ukrainians fought until the end for their qualification for the World Cup and, despite having been left at the door, the support for the team was felt with everything from the stands.

Paraguay

The Guarani fervor comes to light every time it is the turn of the Albirroja to play. It is true that sports results have not been accompanying the team too much in recent times, but beyond that, the characteristic encouragement of one of the most faithful supporters of the continent is never lacking.

Egypt

One of the most boisterous in Africa, a giant of the continent, true, Egypt narrowly missed qualifying, but that didn't stop them from showing their fervor in the stadiums.

United States

Although there are other sports that generate greater appeal, soccer gains followers and enthusiasm among the different supporters of the North American giant. And in the World Cups, that passion is more visible, with thousands of fans who move from stadium to stadium accompanying the team.

Spain

The country's tradition for football is undeniable. And although they are not among the most passionate in Europe, when their team plays everything changes: the true Spanish fury appears, the love for their team and all the color of a great popular tide that follows them wherever they play.

Iran

The best Asian national team in World Cup qualifying excites and ignites its people. With rites and traditions that they fulfill from their clothing and their way of making themselves felt, the closeness with the organizing country will surely give Iran a boost at the tournament.

Portugal

For some time, they have begun to rub shoulders with the best teams on the planet. That generated an increase in the fanaticism of their fans, which is felt every time Portugal competes in a renowned tournament. And Qatar 2022 will surely not be the exception.

Ecuador

The joy generated by the return of La Tri to a World Cup after eight years will travel thousands of kilometers. Ecuador is back and its fans will make themselves felt, with the particularity that the planet will be watching them when they are part of the inaugural match.

South Korea

South Korea fans will be increasingly loud and colorful, unleashing an arsenal of flashy and sonic chants, transforming them into yet another representative fanbase at a World Cup.

Sweden

Viking blood runs through the veins of these fanatics. The Scandinavians do not go unnoticed in any football event. Flags and traditional hats are part of the color and folklore of a barra that make themselves felt when cheering on their team.

Colombia

One of the most colorful on the planet. Although they show their fanaticism for the game, one of the Colombian characteristics is the joy and enthusiastic support for their team. With characters, musical instruments, the passion of their fans is notorious in the World Cups.

Senegal

With catchy songs, lots of music and a steady beat, Senegal fans always cheer on their team. Colorful clothing for both men and women is part of this tradition that manages to win over rivals every time they appear at a World Cup.

Poland

One of the best supporters, even at times when the team was not doing so well. The characteristic scarves, a lot of color and alcohol characterize the Polish supporters who, once again, will have the chance to make themselves felt at a World Cup.

Costa Rica

Painted faces, color and unbridled passion is what motivates the Costa Rican fanatic and makes it one of the most striking in each World Cup. Their passion for this game makes them an emblem in the region and they are guides for their neighbors to follow.

Croatia

The fervor and enthusiasm that are characteristic of the Balkan countries makes them one of the most impulsive fans. Different from their European neighbors, they do their best to support their team, excited about making history again in a World Cup.

Peru

Beyond the frustration of having been so close to qualifying for Qatar, that final match showed the fervor and passion of a people for football and their national team. The last World Cup served to express so much contained joy and with that desire they are already looking for sporting revenge.

Belgium

A true red tide that continues to grow World Cup after World Cup. The growth of the team has brought it to the forefront. The Red Devils no longer go unnoticed and show the usual color in each presentation of the national team.

Chile

The titles and the frustrations with which Chile have been through in recent times have not appeased the passion of their fans. La Roja has faithful followers who, wielding flags and traditional songs, assert themselves in every stadium they have to step on.

France

The measured tone with which they are known in the stadiums does not prevent them from showing all their fanaticism when their team takes the field. Sheathed in flags, shirts and hats in which Blue predominates, the current world champions have strong popular support.

Mexico

One of the most intense and passionate fans in the game. There are thousands and thousands in each game that El Tri plays in the World Cups. In Qatar they will make themselves felt, with their colorful and characteristic clothing, their particular shouts, the permanent illusion and their passion for this sport.

Germany

Winners on the field of play and also in the stands. Effusive supporters, of permanent encouragement for their team and who, backed by the usual color and a lot of beer, do not stop shouting at any time. In Qatar, they will be looking to turn heads, once again.

Brazil

Joy and confidence are the characteristics of the Brazilian torcedor. Pleased with his teams that display great football, the fanatic does not want to be just one more in the crowd and shows their color and warmth from the stands, accompanying and encouraging a team that is always a candidate at all times.

Italy

Dance, shouts, color and a lot of passion in one of the most characteristic supporters of the World Cups. Two consecutive absences did not quench their fervor for the Azzurra and they will continue to make themselves felt in every game, hoping to be able to be present in four years.

Uruguay

The fervor of the Río de la Plata lives fully in the Uruguayan fans. Bass drums and a lot of candombe among the most traditional essences of the celestial people that are proud with each presentation of their team in a World Cup. And in Qatar 2022, they will go for more.

Argentina

A cultural passion for Argentines. Football is part of its essence and moves feelings of daily life. They accompany and give themselves to others when the team generates wins, therefore, in Qatar there will be a multitude of fans at each presentation of the selected team.

England

The soccer cradle of this sport, also has a special and particular representation in the stands. Beyond the historical violence of hooligans, the passion of the English for football is undeniable and a positive result generates all kinds of lack of control in their fans. They will bring color and fervor to the next World Cup.