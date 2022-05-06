Canelo Alvarez will fight undefeated Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

Canelo Alvarez will go for a new title in the light heavyweight category when he faces undefeated WBA champion Dmitry Bivol this Saturday, May 7. Here you can find all you need to know about this fight, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds of this fight. You can watch it in the United States and all over the world on DAZN.

It will be the 61st fight as a professional for the native of Guadalajara, Mexico. Canelo Alvarez comes into this fight as the overwhelming favorite of the Oddsmakers, as well as several specialists and boxing lovers. It is that the Mexican has not lost a fight since September 14, 2013 (his only professional defeat for him), and since the draw against Golovkin on September 16, 2017, he has only obtained victories.

His rival will be the undefeated Russian fighter Dmitry Bivol, who will seek his 20th victory against the experienced Mexican. His previous 19 bouts have all been victories. He also has an outstanding career as an amateur boxer, in which he won several gold medals in different world championships.

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: Fight information

Date: Saturday, May 7

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live Stream: DAZN

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Canelo Alvarez has a professional record of 60 fights with 57 wins (39 by KO), 1 loss and 2 draws, while his rival, Dmitry Bivol has won all 19 fights he has done so far with 11KO. Without a doubt, these are two boxers with great KO power, so it would not be strange if the fight could end this way.

Due to the number of fights of each one, one might think that the experience would be on the part of the Mexican, who has a difference of more than 40 more fights than the Russian. But it should not be forgotten that Bivol has a long career as an amateur fighter, so it is not really clear if combat experience is on Canelo's side.

How to watch or live stream Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in the US

This light heavyweight fight between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol that will take place this Saturday, May 7 at 8:00 PM (ET), with the main event expected around 11:00 PM (ET), can be watched in the United States on DAZN.

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this fight. These are the odds according to Caesars: Canelo Alvarez is the favorite to take the victory with +400 odds, while -550 odds will be for the Dmitry Bivol’s victory.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as others boxing fights through Caesars.

Caesars Canelo Alvarez -550 Dmitry Bivol +400

*Odds via Caesars