Floyd Mayweather breaks silence after being attacked in London for his outspoken support for Israel

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather became the victim of a violent attack in London due to his outspoken support for Israel and the Jewish people, according to eyewitnesses. The incident occurred while Mayweather, 47, was shopping in the upscale Hatton Garden neighborhood.

Videos shared on social media show the boxer surrounded by an angry crowd hurling insults and threats. Members of the mob shouted racial slurs, and at least one individual attempted to physically assault Mayweather. The attack was reportedly triggered after Mayweather publicly declared his support for Israel.

Despite the tension and attempts at aggression, Mayweather remained unharmed, thanks to his security team. The boxer later addressed the incident on Instagram, confirming that he was not hit or touched during the altercation.

“What you’re seeing is just my security doing their job to keep things under control,” he said. “I’m perfectly fine, and there’s nothing more to it,” Mayweather added.

Mayweather’s Solidarity with Israel

This attack comes just days after the launch of the Mayweather Israel Initiative, a charitable foundation aimed at supporting orphaned children in Israel. The initiative promises to provide birthday gifts to every Israeli orphan.

Mayweather, who visited Israel after the Hamas attacks in October, has shown ongoing solidarity with the country and its people. During his visit, he met with Israeli soldiers, families of victims, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A Sign of Rising Anti-Semitism

The attack on Mayweather highlights the growing wave of anti-Semitism around the world. The Jewish community, particularly in Europe,has beenthe target of numerous acts of violence and discrimination in recent years. This incident also underscores the importance of freedom of expression and the right to support any cause without fear of retaliation.