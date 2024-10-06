Legendary boxer Shane Mosley sends huge warning to Jake Paul ahead of Mike Tyson’s fight

With the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing fight less than two months away, one of the hottest topics surrounding the event is the age gap between the two fighters. However, This might not seem a problem for legendary boxer Sugar Shane Mosley, who warned Paul not to get too confident about Tyson’s age.

Mosley, a Hall of Famer who previously coached Jake Paul, understands the strengths of both boxers and offered a word of caution to the younger fighter. In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, he said: “If Mike really hits Jake, Mike can really hurt Jake, and I know what Mike can do and what Jake can do. I don’t think Jake really understands how hard Mike can hit.”

Addressing the discussion on the age disparity, Mosley dismissed the notion that Tyson’s 58 years will hinder him. “Mike is 58, but these are two-minute rounds and all fighters have pride. I don’t think Mike will be going in there to lose to Jake Paul,” he said. “Jake thinks he can take a shot. In the first five or six rounds, and what makes this so fun, is that getting hit by Mike Tyson is dangerous, very dangerous. Jake will have to tire Mike out,” the former champion added.

“Jake will need to understand how these punches will come at him. People need to understand that a bar fight between two guys is one thing, a professional fighter, especially a former world champion, regardless of age, is still a very dangerous man who can seriously hurt you,” he ended, emphasizing that Paul must brace himself for Tyson’s power.

Former professional boxer Shane Mosley (L) and boxer Jake Paul speak onstage during the Jake Paul VS. Anesongib press conference at Beauty & Essex on January 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

As a three-division world champion (lightweight, welterweight, and junior middleweight) and a two-time conqueror of Oscar De La Hoya, Mosley is reluctant to think it will be an easy fight for Jake. With firsthand knowledge of both Paul’s potential and Tyson’s experience, he offered valuable insights into what both fighters must do to approach the bout strategically.

Mosley and his time as Jake Paul’s coach

With his extensive fighting background, Shane Mosley is well-qualified to offer his perspective on the upcoming bout, especially given his past role as Jake Paul’s coach. In 2020, Mosley guided Paul through his professional boxing debut against AnEsonGib and later helped him prepare for his fight with Nate Diaz last year.

Due to Mosley’s packed schedule, the duo had to part ways. Now, Sugar is focused on training with his son, Shane Mosley Jr., who had a big victory over former world champion Danny Jacobs in July 2024.

Future fights with Pacquiao and Mayweather?

In addition to training his son, Mosley Sr. has also reignited his own exhibition boxing career. Just last weekend, the former champion stepped back into the ring, earning a five-round decision victory over karateka Bob Kofroth in Pennsylvania.

When asked about potential future opponents, Mosley hinted at some big names: “This is the first of many (exhibitions) for me. I’m hoping to get in the ring with Manny Pacquiao pretty soon, and we’re talking to Mayweather, Conor McGregor, all of them.”