Teofimo Lopez will fight against Pedro Campa in the super-lightweight division clash. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

Teofimo Lopez will return to the ring for a fight in the super-lightweight division against the Mexican Pedro Campa. Here you can find all you need to know about this boxing fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Finally, Teofimo Lopez will get back in the ring after what was his last fight on November 27, 2021 against Jorge Kambosos in which he lost his undefeated record in professionalism, as well as the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles. Of course, he wants to come back in the best way to recover what he lost.

The American fighter has a professional record of 16 wins (12 of them by KO) and 1 loss (the one in 2021 with Kambosos). His rival will be the experienced Mexican fighter Pedro Camba, who has just won his last fight on March 19 of this year against Carlos Sánchez Valadez. As a professional, he has a record in 36 fights of 34 wins (23 KO), 1 loss and 1 draw.

Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa: Date

The fight in the super-lightweight category between Teofimo Lopez and Pedro Campa, will take place this Saturday, August 13 at 9:00 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 11:00 PM (ET).

Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa

This Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa in the super-lightweight division will take place this Saturday, August 13 at 9:00 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 11:00 PM (ET) can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other option: ESPN.

