Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat will face each other at the State Farm Arena in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

The Miami Heat come on a very good streak and want to continue extending it: no less than three victories in a row, which has allowed them to reach 7th place in the Eastern Conference, only one victory (even with one more loss) than the New York Knicks. The Heat want to go for that place and for that they need their fourth straight victory.

The Atlanta Hawks are also coming off a good run, although in their case it's two games in a row. It has allowed them to reach a 21-22 record, which is the ninth best in the Eastern Conference. They need a couple of wins to get close to the 8th Indiana Pacers, who are 23-21, and or that they must try to win this game.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 16, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game between these two rivals will be the second of the 4 that must be played in this regular season. The first of them took place on November 27 and on that occasion it was a 106-98 victory for the Miami Heat.

How to Watch or Live Stream Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat to be played this Monday, January 16 at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers do not have their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely define them in the next few hours. Likewise, it is most likely that the favoritism is on the part of the Miami Heat.

