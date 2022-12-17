Los Angeles Lakers will play against Washington Wizards in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will host Washington Wizards at the Crypto.com Arena in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the Us on FuboTV (free trial).

The very good victory of the Lakers against the Denver Nuggets, the third best team in the Western Conference, allowed them to get a little closer to the Play-in positions. Although their record is still negative (12-16), they have shown a great recovery to move up the standings. Of course, they want to continue on the path of victory.

Their rivals are the Washington Wizards, who are in 12th position, but their 11-18 record is a bit far from matching the Toronto Raptors' 13-16. In any case, the regular season is long and they still have time to recover. For this, of course, they need victory to start little by little to improve their statistics.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play at the Crypto.com Arena will be the second of this season. In the first of them, played in Washington on December 4, it was a 130-119 victory for the Lakers. The two teams are looking to get closer to the Play-in positions, so both need a victory.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards to be played on Sunday, December 18 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States. Other options: SPORTSNET LA.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, the Los Angeles Lakers will most likely be chosen as the favorites.

