The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in a 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season matchup. The Lakers want to keep pushing to tie up their losing record through the season, while the Bucks seek a third win in a row. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

The Milwaukee Bucks as the third team with most wins in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season keeps pushing in the Eastern Conference, which is led by the Boston Celtics. With Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his best stars, with 31 points and 11 rebounds per game, the Greek Freak has set himself, as always, in the race for the Most Valuable Player award of this season.

On the other side, the LosAngeles Lakers finally have their 'Big 3' back on the court. LeBron James returned to play with the Purple & Gold as he pulled up 31 points with 7 rebounds, and 8 assists in 31 minutes of play against the Blazers. However, Anthony Davis is now the star in this team, as he registered his 13th double-double game with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Also, Russell Westbrook did his job with 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers will face each other two times during the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. In fact, in the last regular season, the Bucks went unbeaten with 2 wins over the Lakers. However, in one of those games LeBron James didnd't played.

The last time these two sides played against each other was last season at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. In that game, Antetokounmpo dropped 44 points with 14 rebounds and 8 assists for the Bucks, while LeBron James pulled up 25 points with 5 rebounds, and 8 assists for the Lakers.

How to watch or live stream free Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers in the US

This 2022-2023 NBA Regular-Season matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers to be played on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin will be available to watch on fuboTV as well as ESPN, Spectrum SN, and Bally WI in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Milwaukee Bucks with -320 odds, while the Los Angeles Lakers have +265 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 224.5 points with -110 odds for this must-watch game of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.