Milwaukee Bucks will play against Washington Wizards in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

An interesting duel will take place in the Eastern Conference when the Milwaukee Bucks face each other, who have just lost their last game against precisely the same rivals in this game. They are third, despite leading at some point, and 4-6 in their last 10 games, so they need to improve their numbers if they want to challenge the Celtics for the lead.

The Washington Wizards achieved a very important victory not only because of the quality of the rival, but also because it was their 5th consecutive victory and thanks to which they were able to reach 10th place in the East, for which they are currently qualifying for the Play-in. Now they will go in search of a new victory to consolidate their position.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Storylines

These two rivals will meet for the second time this regular season in which they must play four games against each other. The first game was played a very short time ago, on January 1, with the Wizards winning 118-95. The Washington franchise will now seek its second victory against the Bucks; and of course the Milwaukee team wants their revenge.

How to Watch or Live Stream Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards to be played this Tuesday, January 3 at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. It won't be an easy decision as the Milwaukee Bucks are a superior team, but the last game that took place on January 1 was won by the Washington Wizards.

