Philadelphia 76ers will play against Los Angeles Lakers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. Remember you can watch this game in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Lakers have improved a lot from the start of the season where they were among the worst in the NBA. However, their win-loss balance is still negative and for now they are looking for victories that will allow them to get closer to the Play-in positions from which they are not that far, although that could change if they lose again.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a win/loss balance of 12-12 which leaves them as the 8th best team in the Eastern Conference, in what would be Play-in positions. Of course, the Pennsylvania team has aspirations to be among the best 6 and qualify directly for the Playoffs, for which they will need victory.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Live Stream: FuboTV

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play will be the first of the two that they must play this season. In the case of the locals, they seek to get closer to the direct qualification positions for the Playoffs, while the Los Angeles Lakers want to improve their record and get closer to the Play-in positions.

How to Watch or Live Stream Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers to be played on Thursday, December 7 at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. It seems difficult to choose the favorites, but probably the Philadelphia 76ers will be chosen.

