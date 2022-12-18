Los Angeles Lakers will visit Phoenix Suns in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Phoenix Suns will receive Los Angeles Lakers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the Us on FuboTV (free trial).

The Lakers have had a great improvement from the very bad start to the season. Their win/loss balance is still negative, but they have at least been able to get a little closer to 10th position, which provides the last of the Play-in spots. Of course, they want to continue rising in the standings for which they need victories.

In the case of the Phoenix Suns, they arrive in excellent shape after beating the New Orleans Pelicans, a key duel between teams fighting for the top spots in the Western Conference. The Suns are in fourth place, although the difference with the first three is very small, so they will look for a victory that allows them to get closer to the leadership.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 19, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Live stream: FuboTV

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that these rivals will play at the Footprint Center will be the second of the four that they must play between them this season. The first took place on November 23, and on that occasion it was a 115-105 victory for the Suns. Since that game, the situation of both teams has not changed much: the locals fight for first place in the West, and the Lakers to reach Play-in positions.

How to Watch or Live Stream Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers to be played on Monday, December 19 at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they surely will in the next few hours. However, it is likely that the Phoenix Suns will be chosen as favorites, especially after their great game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

