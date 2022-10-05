As part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, the Milwaukee Bucks will play against the Atlanta Hawks in the first of two preseason matchups in the United Arab Emirates. Here you will find predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

The NBA has arrived for the first time to the United Arab Emirates. In one of the most anticipated dates for the Middle East and the Arabian Gulf region, the Atlanta Hawks will clash against the Milwaukee Bucks at Abu Dhabi in the 2022-23 NBA preseason. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game such as predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US. If you don't want to miss the game, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (Free Trial).

One of the most impressive projects in basketball are the NBA Global Games. The 2022-23 NBA preseason is not the exception by bringing the Hawks and the Bucks to a spectacular city such as Abu Dhabi. In the case of Atlanta, it will be a great opportunity for the fans to see one of the sport's brightest stars, Trae Young, alongside the newest addition for the team: Dejounte Murray.

For the Milwaukee Bucks, this is a revenge campaign after last season's bittersweet ending in that playoff loss against the Celtics. Giannis Antetokounmpo's squad was ready to repeat as champions but, Khris Middleton's injury was crucial in that seven game series with Boston. No one knows what would have happened with a healthy lineup, though many experts believe the Bucks had a legitimate shot to be again in those 2021-2022 NBA Finals.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Game Information

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Time: 12 PM (ET).

Location: Etihad Arena. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial).

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The biggest question for the fans in Abu Dhabi is how many minutes they'll see from Giannis Antetokounmpo. One of the NBA superstars didn't play in the preseason opener against the Memphis Grizzlies and it was the same story for Khris Middleton. Obviously, thousands of fans at the Etihad Arena will be waiting for the appearance of the Greek Freak.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks will be making their preseason debut. There's a lot of intrigue around the team considering many fans want to see finally together a powerful tandem such as the one of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Atlanta cannot fail after last season's eighth-place finish in the Eastern Conference and their first-round playoff exit.

How to watch or live stream free Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks in the US

The NBA Abu Dhabi games 2022 between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you want to enjoy the game in the United States is NBA TV.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and Odds

At the moment, the oddsmakers haven't released the line for this 2022-23 NBA preseason game between the Hawks and the Bucks. Nevertheless, you can already place your Futures bet on one of these teams to win the 2022-2023 NBA Championship. The Atlanta Hawks are at +5000 and the Milwaukee Bucks at +650. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NBA at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!