Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the TD Garden this Sunday, March 6 at 1:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Celtics have gone from low to high this NBA regular season. From being fighting for the last places in the Play-in they went on to be fifth in the Eastern Conference, showing a great power of recovery. Boston want to continue moving up the rankings and to do so they must win (in fact, they are only one win away from the 76ers, although with 4 more losses).

The Brooklyn Nets have been just the opposite of the Celtics: after a great start, even being leaders in the East during several moments of the Regular Season, they are now eighth, with three consecutive losses (and only 3 wins in their last 10 games) and with the Atlanta Hawks just one win away from matching them. There's almost no margin of error left for the Nets: they need to start winning before it's too late.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets will play this Sunday, March 6 at 1:00 PM (ET) at the TD Garden will be the fourth between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Celtics on February 8 and February 24 by 126-91 and 129-106, respectively; and one for Nets on November 24 by 123-104.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Sunday, March 6, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. In any case, it is most likely that the Celtics, who are much better this regular season, will be chosen as favorites.

