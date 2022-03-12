Boston Celtics will face Dallas Mavericks at the TD Garden this Sunday, March 13. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will face each other at the TD Garden this Sunday, March 13 at 3:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Boston Celtics continue to win and improve their record. The goal they had in the middle of the season to be among the six teams that qualify directly for the Playoffs begins to fall short, and now more ambitious goals are allowed. One of them is to approach the leaders, Miami Heat. Clearly this is the path the Celtics should take.

On the side of the Dallas Mavericks, they still remain fifth in the Western Conference with the same number of wins as the Jazz, although with one more loss. Winning this game would be very close to surpassing Utah, and that is why the Mavs will try to emerge victorious in their visit to Boston. It will be a tough game for them, but they certainly have the tools to beat the Celtics.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will play this Sunday, March 13 at 3:30 PM (ET) at the TD Garden will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 6, and at that time it was a 107-104 victory for the Mavericks.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks to be played this Sunday, March 13, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, although they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. Really choosing the favorites in this game will be difficult since both are very good teams. It will depend a lot on the level that the stars of each franchise show: Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic.

