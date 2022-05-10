Boston Celtics will clash against Milwaukee Bucks for Game 5 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 5 in the US

Boston Celtics will have their first chance to take the lead against Milwaukee Bucks for Game 5 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live this match on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Boston Celtics had one of the best performances of this NBA Playoffs series last Monday night. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford led their team's offensive line, both registered 30 points. Tatum pulled up 13 rebounds, also. This 116-108 win over the Bucks comes in handy just before the series shift backs to Boston for Game 5. Milwaukee Bucks didn't have a good performance, especially in the 4th quarter.

Giannis Antetokoumpo led their team's offensive line with 34 points and 18 rebounds, however his efforts weren't enough to avoid the loss to the Celtics. The Bucks struggled to score at the end of Monday's game. Boston won the last quarter in a 43-28 scoreboard, to even this series up. Will the Celtics take the lead for the first time in this NBA Playoffs series?

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)