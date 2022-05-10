Boston Celtics will have their first chance to take the lead against Milwaukee Bucks for Game 5 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live this match on Sling TV (50% off your first month).
Boston Celtics had one of the best performances of this NBA Playoffs series last Monday night. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford led their team's offensive line, both registered 30 points. Tatum pulled up 13 rebounds, also. This 116-108 win over the Bucks comes in handy just before the series shift backs to Boston for Game 5. Milwaukee Bucks didn't have a good performance, especially in the 4th quarter.
Giannis Antetokoumpo led their team's offensive line with 34 points and 18 rebounds, however his efforts weren't enough to avoid the loss to the Celtics. The Bucks struggled to score at the end of Monday's game. Boston won the last quarter in a 43-28 scoreboard, to even this series up. Will the Celtics take the lead for the first time in this NBA Playoffs series?
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information
Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Time: 7:00 PM (ET)
Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by States in the US
ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines
Boston Celtics tied up the series last Monday night, however Milwaukee Bucks are still favorites to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Jayson Tatum has performed as expected with 22 points per game through this 2022 NBA Playoffs series. In addition, Al Horford made an astonishing 4th quarter performance on Monday at the Fiserv Forum by pulling up 30 points for the Celtics. In his 15-year NBA career, last Monday was one of the most exciting for him.
On the other side, the current NBA Champions are still missing a key piece, Khris Middleton. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been their MVP through this series. The Greek Freak is averaging a double-double with 32 points and 13 rebounds per game in this series. The Bucks will have to win this game on road to finish it off in Game 6 at their home.
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: How to watch in the US
The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 5 between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks to be played on Wednesday May 11, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston will be broadcast on Sling TV (50% off your fist month) as well as in TNT for the United States.
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Odds
Celtics tied up 2-2 this series after last Monday’s win. Bucks will have to push harder in Boston if they want to take back the lead. According to Caesars, the favorites are Boston Celtics with -230 odds, while Milwaukee Bucks have +190 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 214.5 points for Game 5 of this Second Round playoff series.
Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at Ceasars! It has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users. Simply sign up!