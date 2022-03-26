Boston Celtics will face Minnesota Timberwolves at the TD Garden this Sunday, March 27. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves will face each other at the TD Garden this Sunday, March 27 at 6:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It is the end of the season, and after a not so satisfactory start, the Celtics had an incredible comeback that has led them to be among the teams that are currently qualifying directly for the Playoffs, and have even been only one victory away from the leaders. Finishing as first in the Conference will be the goal for the Celtics in the few games that remain to be played.

On the Timberwolves side, they have been having a great season. Only the very good performances of the first 6 teams can explain why the Wolves are in Play-in positions today. However, they are only one loss behind the Nuggets (with the same number of wins) so the goal of the Playoffs, even though there is little left for the end of the regular season, is very possible.

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves will play this Sunday, March 27 at 6:00 PM (ET) at the TD Garden will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on December 27, and at that time it was a 108-103 victory for the Wolves.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves to be played this Sunday, March 27, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports North.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here!

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but in the next few hours they are sure to do so. Really determining a favorite between these two teams will be a difficult task since both have been playing at a high level.

