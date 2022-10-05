The Brooklyn Nets will face off with the Miami Heat in one of the best matchups in the 2022-23 NBA preseason. Here you will find predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Miami Heat as part of the 2022-23 NBA preseason. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game such as predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US. The matchup will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial).

After a lot of rumors, Kevin Durant stayed in Brooklyn and that was the only thing that mattered for the Nets in the offseason. Now, after many years of failure, the franchise tries to build again a strong team around KD. James Harden was gone last season but, Ben Simmons will finally play on a regular basis and Kyrie Irving returns as Durant's best partner.

On the other side, the Miami Heat suffered a heartbreaking loss in the 2021-2022 Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics in an epic seven game series. All their main components will be back for the 2022-2023 NBA season with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Still, the big question is Kyle Lowry considering he's not the same player who was a star with the Toronto Raptors (especially because of injuries).

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Game Information

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET).

Location: Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial).

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The biggest story for the Nets has to be Ben Simmons. Last year, in that blockbuster trade, James Harden left to Philadelphia but Simmons was supossedly the key piece to establish a championship defense in Brooklyn. He didn't play a single minute since his arrival. After his debut in the 2022-23 NBA preseason against the 76ers, Simmons said he felt great and seems to be good from the back injuries and mental health problems that kept him out for the entire season. These preparation games are crucial for him.

As we said before, the ingredients are back for the Miami Heat but most of their success will depend on Kyle Lowry (it's kind of like the Simmons' situation in Brooklyn). If Lowry's healthy, Miami is a top candidate to win the Eastern Conference. Without him, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo might fell short again as it happened against the Celtics.

How to watch or live stream free Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat in the US

The 2022-23 NBA preseason matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you want to enjoy the game in the United States is ESPN.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Predictions and Odds

At the moment, the oddsmakers haven't released the line for this 2022-23 NBA preseason game between the Nets and Miami. Still, you can already place your Futures bet on one of these teams to win the 2022-2023 NBA Championship. The Brooklyn Nets are at +700 and the Miami Heat at +1600.