Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks will face each other at the Barclays Center this Sunday, March 13 at 1:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It would seem that calm is slowly coming for the Brooklyn Nets. At the beginning of the season, and due to their very good squad, they were one of the candidates to win the ring of champions. And during the first months they were solid, even being leaders for a good part of the season. Then came a drop so big that it took them from the first places to almost ninth. A couple of victories has allowed them to stay in eighth place and not drop further, although obviously the goals of this team are more ambitious.

On the side of the New York Knicks, they continue to fight to enter the Play-in, although game by game that objective begins to be further away. Especially since the Atlanta Hawks, last classified for the Play-in, have improved a lot and for now they have managed to keep their tenth place very well. There are fewer games left and the margin for error is shrinking, so it is urgent to start winning if the Knicks' ambitions are to be a Postseason team.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Live Stream: FuboTV

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Storylines

The game that the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks will play this Sunday, March 13 at 1:00 PM (ET) at the Barclays Center will be the third between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were victories for Nets on November 30 and February 16 by 112-110 and 111-106, respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks to be played this Sunday, March 13, at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, although they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, despite their poor run of going 4-6 in their last 10 games, the Nets are likely to be picked as the favorites as the Knicks (aside from some good games) haven't been very solid this season.

