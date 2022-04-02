Chicago Bulls will face Miami Heat at the United Center today, April 2. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

There are few games left, and the fight for leadership in the Eastern Conference is very tough, especially in the first three places. One of those teams fighting to be leaders are the Miami Heat, who got an important victory against the Boston Celtics and who, after fighting hard to be the first in the standings, do not want to lose their place in the end.

The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, got three very important wins in their last 4 games, especially against the Cavaliers, direct rivals in the fight to stay with the last places in the Playoffs. There is little left to play for and at the moment the Bulls are fine, but in order not to suffer an unpleasant surprise, they will have to win at least 3 of the 5 games they have left.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game that the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat will play today, April 2 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the United Center will be the fourth between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were all victories for Heat on November 27, December 11 and February 28 by 107-104, 118-92, 112-99; respectively.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

Interestingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Miami Heat will win this game tightly. Right now, they're favored by 2 points, while the game total is set at 218 points.

PointsBet Handicap Heat -2 Total o/u 218

* Odds by PointsBet