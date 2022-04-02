Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat will face each other at the United Center today, April 2 at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).
There are few games left, and the fight for leadership in the Eastern Conference is very tough, especially in the first three places. One of those teams fighting to be leaders are the Miami Heat, who got an important victory against the Boston Celtics and who, after fighting hard to be the first in the standings, do not want to lose their place in the end.
The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, got three very important wins in their last 4 games, especially against the Cavaliers, direct rivals in the fight to stay with the last places in the Playoffs. There is little left to play for and at the moment the Bulls are fine, but in order not to suffer an unpleasant surprise, they will have to win at least 3 of the 5 games they have left.
Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Match Information
Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022
Time: 8:00 PM (ET)
Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois
Live stream in the US: FuboTV
Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Storylines
The game that the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat will play today, April 2 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the United Center will be the fourth between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were all victories for Heat on November 27, December 11 and February 28 by 107-104, 118-92, 112-99; respectively.
How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat in the U.S.
This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat to be played today, April 2, at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-CHI.
Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds
Interestingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Miami Heat will win this game tightly. Right now, they're favored by 2 points, while the game total is set at 218 points.
|PointsBet
|Handicap
|Heat -2
|Total
|o/u 218
* Odds by PointsBet