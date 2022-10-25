The Denver Nuggets will host Los Angeles Lakers at the Pepsi Center for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here, you will find out how to watch or live stream free this game, as well as, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers will face-off at the Pepsi Center for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. The Nuggets come off with a 2-2 record, while the Lakers haven't yet picked up a win. Here, you will find out how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to live stream this game free.

The Denver Nuggets could be in contenion for the NBA Playoffs, but until Jamal Murray makes himself as the main guy, the Nuggets will remain under Nikola Jokic's offensive power. In fact, Murray averaged 12 points, with 2 rebounds, and 3 assists in the first three games of the season. While, Jokic averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in the same period of time.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers will have to rethink their ideas as the current playing style isn't working for them. Under Darvin Ham's management, not only seems to be no chemistry on the court, but the 21% shots made from the three-point line will eventually seizes them to be away from the NBA Playoffs again.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by States in the US

ET:10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT:8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers will face three times during the 2022-2023 NBA Season. In fact, last season, the Nuggets won over the Lakers two times of those three. However, the last time these two sides faced other, the LA franchise won over the High Mile City franchise.

In fact, Russell Westbrook pulled up 19 points with 5 rebounds and 3 assists. It wasn't a great performance, but at least was a solid one. While Jokic made a triple-double performance with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists.

How to watch or live stream free Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Regular season Game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers to be played on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Pepsi Center in the city of Denver, Colorado will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as Altitude, ESPN, and Spectrum SN in the US.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t yet reveled their odds for this NBA Regular Season game. However, they will most likely do so in the next few hours. As its still unknown which players will be available for this game due to multiple circumstances including coach's decision, and possible injuries.