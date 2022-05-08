Golden State Warriors will play against Memphis Grizzlies for Game 4 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors will have an opportunity to take a 3-1 lead against Memphis Grizzlies for Game 4 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

When the Golden State Warriors have ability to shoot from any point of the court like on Saturday night is really difficult for any NBA team to take a win from the Chase Center. Stephen Curry led the Warriors' offense with 30 points. Alongside the newly-nicknamed 3rd "Splash Brother", Jordan Poole who registered 27 points coming off the bench. Also, Kley Thompson had an on-point performance with 21 points and 9 rebounds to close down a 142-112 win to take a 2-1 lead in this NBA Playoffs series.

On the other side, Memphis Grizzlies' guard Ja Morant was being highly defended by the Warriors, especially by Jordan Poole. However the Most Improved Player of the Year was able to pull up 34 points and 7 assists. Alongside Desmond Bane who registered 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr with 15 points. Grizzlies will have to win this Game 4 if they want to have chances to tie up this series when it shifts back to Memphis.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Information

Date: Monday, April 26, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Storylines

The Golden State Warriors are keeping their lead as favorites in this 2022 NBA Second Round Playoffs Series. Game 3 confirmed the Poole factor is real. In this season Thompson and Curry are far more erratic as shooters, however Jordan Poole gives them a margin of error to level up. Curry ended with 50% in Field Goals made while Thompson did it with 62% from distance, that made the leverage go to Warriors' side on Saturday night. The accuracy that those 3 players have can be unbeatable in this 2022 NBA Playoffs.

On the other side, the Grizzlies may have probles with Ja Morant after he limped off the court on Saturday. Their offensive game-plan is based all on him. The Grizzlies' coach said on Sunday, he is unlikely to play on Monday's game due to a knee injury. Game 4 will be crucial for the Grizzlies' chances to still fight for one of the spots at the NBA Conference Finals.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: How to watch in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies to be played on Monday May 9, 2022 at the Chase Center in San Francisco will be broadcast in TNT for the United States.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and Odds

Warriors are leading 2-1 this series after last Saturday’s win. Grizzlies will have to push harder in San Francisco if they want to tie this series up. According to Caesars, the favorites are Golden State Warriors with -450 odds, while Memphis Grizzlies have +350 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 226.0 points for Game 4 of this Second Round playoff series.

