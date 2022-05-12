Golden State Warriors will play against Memphis Grizzlies for Game 6 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 6 in the US

Golden State Warriors will have a second chance to close down this series against Memphis Grizzlies for Game 6 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Golden State Warriors lost their chance to finish it off on the road. The Dubs were overpowered in Memphis, however they are still up by one game and the series shifts back to the Chase Center where they haven't lost a game in this NBA Playoffs series. Stephen Curry needs to step up once again after their hard 134-95 loss on Wednesday, as he registered just 14 points.

On the other side, Memphis Grizzlies are with their hopes up after the epic win at the FedExForum. They went all for it because of the elimination jeopardy. Jaren Jackson Jr, Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane led their offense with 63 points combined. However, the Grizzlies still need to win another game, this time on the road, to force a Game 7 to strecht out more this 2022 NBA Second Round series.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Information

Date: Friday, May, 13, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Franciso, California

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Storylines

Golden State Warriors are still favorites in this 2022 NBA Playoffs series. Despite the Warriors' awful performance on the road last Wednesday, they are up just one game. The Warriors are one win away from the Conference Finals, so this may happen at the Chase Center, where they haven't lost yet in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

On the other side, Memphis Grizzlies went all over for the win against the Warriors. Despite Ja Morant being out with a knee injury for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Grizzlies battled as if their superstar player was on the court. Will the Grizzlies be able to force a Game 7?

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: How to watch or stream free live in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 6 between Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies to be played on Friday May 13, 2022 at the Chase Center in San Francisco will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions and Odds

Warriors are leading 3-2 this series despite last Wednesday’s loss. Grizzlies have a unique chance to tie up this series in San Francisco. According to Caesars, the favorites to win are Golden State Warriors with -420 odds, while Memphis Grizzlies have +320 odds to overcome. The Over/Under Line is set to 217.5 points for Game 6 of this NBA Second Round playoff series.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at Ceasars! It has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users. Simply sign up!