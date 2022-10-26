The Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat will headline Thursday's action for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Find out here how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Miami Heat at the Chase Center for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here, you will find out how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to live stream this game free.

The Golden State Warriors' performance in the last game was astonishing, but the Dubs couldn't avoid to lose the game to the Phoenix Suns. That's why all the games played at the Chase Center are a must-win for the team led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

On the other side , the Miami Heat have won just one game through the first week of the 2022-2023 NBA Season. But the problem is not the offensive side where at least four players have more than 50 points in the first three games. It's on the defensive end, where the Heat have allowed more than 103 points per game.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Golden State Warriors will face the Miami Heat two times in the 2022-2023 NBA season as both teams are only inter-conference rivals. In fact, last season the Dubs went unbeaten to the Heat with 2 wins, but Stephen Curry didn't have a good performance in one of those games.

In fact the last time these two teams played against each other, the Dubs played with the second unit of the roster. Jordan Poole made one of his biggest performances by pulling up 30 points, with 9 assists and 4 rebounds for the Dubs, while Kyle Lowry registered 26 points and 9 assists.

How to watch or live stream free Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Regular season game between the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat to be played on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Chase Center in the city of San Francisco, California will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as NBA TV in the US.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular-season game. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Golden State Warriors with -303 odds, while the Miami Heat have +240 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 226.5 points with -110 odds for this must-watch game of the 2022-2023 NBA Season.

