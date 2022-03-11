Golden State Warriors will play against Milwaukee Bucks at the Chase Center this Saturday, March 12. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other at the Chase Center this Saturday, March 12 at 8:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The level of the Golden State Warriors has not been the most satisfactory in the last 10 games. In fact, they have only won 3 of them. However, the last two were victories and little by little they begin to have the good level that they usually have. Of course they want to continue on this path and for that they must continue winning.

In the case of the Milwaukee Bucks, the best version of them was seen in their last 10 games. They have won 6 consecutively (7-3 in their last 10) and within these 6 they beat the leaders of the two Conferences, the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat. The defending champions want to continue showing their enormous potential and they have the opportunity to do so against one of the best teams of the current season.

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks will play this Saturday, March 12 at 8:30 PM (ET) at the Chase Center will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on January 13, and at that time it was a 118-99 victory for the Bucks.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Saturday, March 12, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet revealed their favorites, but surely they will do so in the next few hours. It will be interesting to see who will be chosen as favorites, the Bucks for the enormous level they have shown in their last games, or the Warriors for their usual solidity.

