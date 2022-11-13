The Golden State Warriors will play against the San Antonio Spurs for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Here's all the detailed information about this NBA game including how to watch or live stream free it in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022-2023 NBA Season in the US

The Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. After a bad streak, the Warriors want to clinch their a third win in a row, while the Spurs will seek to tie up their losing record overall. Here, check out all the detailed information about this NBA game including how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

After a confidence-booster win for the Golden State Wariors, the current NBA Champions seek to continue their winning path. With the stellar performance by Stephen Curry by pulling up 35 points per game in the last five matches, the Dubs are trying to overcome their bad situation as an organization and within the locker room.

On the other side, the San Antonio Spurs surprised everyone with two wins over championship-contender teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the team managed by the veteran Gregg Popovich still has a losing record to overcome.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs will face each other four times during the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. In fact, this matchup will be the first of the series. It will start at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The last season record for this matchup was 2 wins for each side. In fact, neither the Warriors or the Spurs won at home. Also, the last time these two sides faced each other, while Stephen Curry was out, Jonathan Kuminga came off the bench, and pulled up 18 points with 4 rebounds, and 2 assists.

How to watch or live stream free Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Season game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs to be played on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) as well as NBA League Pass, Bally SW, and NBCS Bay Area in the US.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven't yet set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game. In fact, due to other NBA games that haven't finished those markets aren't open. So, in the next few hours those odds are expected to be revealed.