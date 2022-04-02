Golden State Warriors will face Utah Jazz at the Chase Center today, April 2. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021/2022 NBA regular season in the US today

Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz will face each other at the Chase Center today, April 2 at 8:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The four straight losses have been a blow to the Golden State Warriors, who have now lost third place to the Dallas Mavericks (although both have the same 48-29 record). Despite the poor performances in recent games, it is still possible to aspire to third place and the Warriors are confident of improving and finishing third.

In the case of the Jazz, they are 4-6 in their last 10 games, which has moved them to 5th place in the Conference, with the same record of 46-31 as the Denver Nuggets, and only three wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves. While the regular season is almost over, and the Jazz will most likely end up as one of the playoff qualifiers, they shouldn't get overconfident and try to win if they don't want the Wolves to give them an ugly surprise in the end.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live stream in the US: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Storylines

The game that the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz will play today, April 2 at 8:30 PM (ET) at the Chase Center will be the third between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Warriors on January 1 and on January 23 by 123-116 and 94-92, respectively; and one for Jazz on February 10 by 11-85.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz to be played today, April 2, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Predictions and odds

Interestingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Utah Jazz will win this game tightly. Right now, they're favored by 2.5 points, while the game total is set at 218 points.

If you are in New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, PointsBet offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $2000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

PointsBet Handicap Jazz -2.5 Total o/u 218

* Odds by PointsBet

