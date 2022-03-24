Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors face each other on Friday at State Farm Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Atlanta Hawks will come against Golden State Warriors at State Farm Arena in Milwaukee on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 296th regular-season game. Interestingly, the Atlanta Hawks are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 126 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 94 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 8, 2021, and it ended in a 127-113 win for the Warriors at home in San Francisco. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Arena, San Francisco

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Atlanta Hawks have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won two times, losing three games (LWLWL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Golden State Warriors have also lost three of their last five matches (LLLWL).

The Hawks currently sit in 10th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.493. While the Warriors are placed in third place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.658. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to February 3, 1950, and it ended in an 83-72 win for the Warriors.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors, to be played on Friday, at the State Farm Arena, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA TV in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

If you are in New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, PointsBet offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $2000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

PointsBet Handicap TBD Total TBD

* Odds by PointsBet