Miami Heat will come against New York Knicks at FTX Arena in Miami on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 8:00 PM (ET) in the regular2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their jubilee 130th regular-season game. Interestingly, the New York Knicks are the minimal favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 65 direct duels to this day, while the Miami Heat have celebrated a triumph in 64 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 25, 2022, and it ended in a 115-100 win for the Heat away in New York. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Match Information

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Storylines

Miami Heat have been in a decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won two times, losing three games (LWWLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the New York Knicks have won three of their last five matches (WWLLW).

The Heat currently sit on top of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.644. While the Knicks are placed 10 positions below them, in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.425. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to March 2, 1989, and it ended in a 132-123 win for the Knicks.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs New York Knicks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and New York Knicks, to be played on Friday, at the FTX Arena, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here!

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Miami Heat vs New York Knicks matchup. However, judging by the Heat's position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

If you are in New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, PointsBet offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $2000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

PointsBet Handicap TBD Total TBD

* Odds by PointsBet