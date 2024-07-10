Klay Thompson explained why he chose the Dallas Mavericks over LeBron James and the Lakers. A big warning for the rest of the NBA.

Klay Thompson decided to leave the Golden State Warriors and start a new era playing for the Dallas Mavericks. It was an unexpected situation after being part of an incredible dynasty with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

However, Klay needed a fresh start. A shocking report from ESPN pointed out that Thompson felt ‘miserable’ because the Warriors’ front office didn’t value him in the same way as Curry or Green.

As a consequence, after becoming one of the most coveted free agents in the NBA, Klay Thompson had many big offers on the table. In fact, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were really interested in him, but, he chose the Mavs for a very important reason.

Why did Klay Thompson pick the Mavericks over Lakers?

During his introductory press conference with the Dallas Mavericks, Klay Thompson sent a big warning to the NBA explaining the reason why he chose this new adventure. A massive boost with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as teammates.

“I don’t think you can stick to me as much as you could do in the past with guys like Luka and Kyrie out there. That was very attractive to me. At this point in my career, you still can’t leave me open.”

The Mavericks are favorites to reach the NBA Finals for a second consecutive year with the arrival of Klay. He’ll sign a three-year, $50 million contract trying to win another championship.

“I look forward to just kind of being rejuvenated here. I have a lot of good basketball left in the tank. I’m just really excited. I still think I can do what I’ve been able to do. It’s just about being in the best shape I could possibly be, but I know I can help this team. Whether it’s the knowledge I’ve gained or big scoring nights. I know that I can still be a very good player in this league.”