In one of the most anticipated matchups in the 2022-23 NBA preseason, the Los Angeles Lakers will clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves in a spectacular showdown in Las Vegas. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game such as predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US. If you don't want to miss the game, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (Free Trial).

After a historic failure by missing the playoffs in 2021, the Los Angeles Lakers have a huge chip on their shoulders towards the new season. The blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook made the team even worse and the injury prone Anthony Davis wasn't able to help LeBron James in the quest to win another championship. The franchise suffered a major shakeup firing Frank Vogel as head coach and hiring Darvin Ham as his replacement. Although they signed LeBron James to a two-year contract extension, their only big acquisition in the offseason was Patrick Beverley.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves were a success by reaching the playoffs and they believe that series against Memphis should have ended differently. Now, Minnesota is a serious candidate to win the Western Conference after landing a superstar like Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. The lineup should be amazing with Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards but, the greatest doubt is how their defense will stack up against teams showing "Small Ball".

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Time: 10 PM (ET).

Location: T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas, Nevada.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines

Considering the Lakers are a team full of superstars, they will play for a second consecutive night in front of a massive number fans in Las Vegas. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are expected to put on a show as part of these special appearances at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will also be a great attraction in Las Vegas with that new combo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. That's why these preseason games are crucial in order to build the proper chemistry to establish the most anticipated "Tall Ball" system. This matchup against the Lakers could definitely be a preview of a possible playoff series in the Western Conference.

How to watch or live stream free Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the US

The 2022-23 NBA preseason matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you want to enjoy the game in the United States is ESPN.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions and Odds

At the moment, the oddsmakers haven't released the line for this 2022-23 NBA preseason game between the Lakers and the Timberwolves. Nevertheless, you can place your Futures bet on one of these teams to win the 2022-2023 NBA Championship. The Lakers are at +1800 and Minnesota at +3500. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NBA at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!