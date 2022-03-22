Los Angeles Lakers will face Philadelphia 76ers at the Crypto.com Arena this Wednesday, March 23. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers will face each other at the Crypto.com Arena this Wednesday, March 23 at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Lakers want to close this regular season without any shocks. They have been known to be out of the fight to reach the Playoffs for some time now, but the poor results have meant that even their presence in the Play-in could be in danger. With only a few games to go before the end of the regular season, Los Angeles does not want any unpleasant surprises and for them they must try to win as much as possible.

In the case of the 76ers, they obtained an important victory against the leaders of the East, the Miami Heat, which left them only three victories from the top of the standings. Although there is very little left for the end of the regular season, Philadelphia could still finish as leaders, but in order to do so, they will have to win as much as possible in the remaining games.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

The game that the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers will play this Wednesday, March 23 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Crypto.com Arena will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on January 27, and at that time it was a 105-87 victory for the 76ers.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers to be played this Wednesday, March 23, at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet, NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their rivals, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. The most likely, however, is that the Philadelphia 76ers will be chosen as favorites since they are second in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers, with the exception of a few games, have not shown a great level.

