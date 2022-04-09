Memphis Grizzlies will face Boston Celtics at the FedExForum this Sunday, April 10. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics will face each other at the FedExForum this Sunday, April 10 at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be one of the most interesting duels on Sunday as it will be between two of the best teams of the season. On the home team side, they can no longer match the record of the West leaders, the Phoenix Suns, who long ago secured the lead. But luckily for the Grizzlies, they can't lose second place either. Even so, they will try to close a great season in the best way waiting for the winner of the Play-in duel between 7th and 8th.

In the case of the Boston Celtics, they could match the Milwaukee Bucks' record for second place. On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers could even overtake Boston if they win and the Celtics lose, so the Massachusetts franchise will try to do what it can to keep that from happening.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Live stream: FuboTV

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics will play this Sunday, April 10 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the FedExForum will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on March 3, and at that time, it was a victory for the Celtics by 120-107.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics to be played this Sunday, April 10, at the FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TBS.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not defined their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. While they're both very good teams, the Grizzlies have been a little stronger this season so it's likely that they'll be narrowly picked as the favorites.

