Memphis Grizzlies will face Brooklyn Nets at the FedExForum this Wednesday, March 23. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the FedExForum this Wednesday, March 23 at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Grizzlies are getting closer to achieving their goal of being second in the standings, especially after the two consecutive losses of the Warriors (who feel the absence of Stephen Curry). There are two victories that separate them from Golden State, so they will try to win as much as possible to secure second place.

On the Nets' side, their level has clearly increased in recent weeks, and that allowed them to recover and stay in eighth place, and not continue to drop positions. In addition, the poor performances of the Cavaliers and Bulls in recent games have shortened the difference so that, although the end of the regular season is not far away, the Nets can dream of being one of the 6 classified for the Playoffs. Although for that, of course, they must obtain all the possible victories.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Live Stream: FuboTV

Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets will play this Wednesday, March 23 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the FedExForum will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on January 3, and at that time it was a 118-104 victory for the Grizzlies.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Wednesday, March 23, at the FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN, Bally Sports SE-MEM, YES.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their rivals, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, considering that it is the team with the second best record in the entire NBA, it is likely that the Memphis Grizzlies will be chosen as favorites.

