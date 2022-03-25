Memphis Grizzlies will face Milwaukee Bucks at the FedExFourm this Saturday, March 26. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other at the FedExFourm, March 23 at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The end of the season is coming and the Milwaukee Bucks are still looking for leadership in the Eastern Conference. They are only one victory away from reaching the Miami Heat and on the other hand they have met their best version again, so with so little left for the end of the regular season, the Bucks want to treat themselves to finishing first in the standings.

For their part, the Memphis Grizzlies are the second team this season to exceed 50 wins and clinch a playoff spot (the Phoenix Suns are the first to achieve both of those feats). They were able to take advantage of the poor performances of the Warriors in their last few games, consolidating themselves as the second best in the Western Conference and with so little left to finish they do not want to lose their place.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Live Stream: FuboTV

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks will play this Saturday, March 26 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the FedExForum will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on January 19, and at that time it was a 126-114 victory for the Bucks.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Saturday, March 26, at the FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports SE-MEM, Bally Sports WI.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but will likely reveal them in the next few hours. It will not be easy to choose the favorites as both teams are strong, and in reality either of them could win. However, the Memphis Grizzlies have been a little more solid and they may be the favorites.

