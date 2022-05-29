Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will play the today seventh game of these Eastern Conference finals. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Tonight, May 29, the conference finals will be defined with Game 7 between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will finally be known which Eastern Conference team will play the NBA finals, where the Golden State Warriors, one of the main favorites to win the ring this year, are already waiting. It will undoubtedly be a game full of intensity, where both teams will have to play with maximum attention to minimize mistakes.

The Miami Heat have the advantage of defining the series playing at home, but the Celtics have been very effective playing away from home especially during these Playoffs. So saying playing at FTX Arena for the heat is no guarantee of anything, and these conference finals could go to either of them.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The first the Boston Celtics had a chance to close the series playing at home, but again lost at home in these Playoffs, their fourth loss at TD Garden; a blow from which they will have to recover as soon as possible since they have a decisive game ahead of them and they have the tools to reach the finals.

On the Miami Heat side, they come in the highest regard after winning a tough game as it was, like a tennis match point, win or lose. However, the Florida franchise brought out their best qualities and now they have the chance to go to the NBA finals playing at home.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This Playoff game between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics to be played this Sunday, May 29 at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to Caesars: Boston Celtics favorites to take the victory with -140 odds, while +120 odds will be for the Miami Heat victory.

Caesars Miami Heat -140 Boston Celtics +120

*Odds via Caesars