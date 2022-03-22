Miami Heat will face Golden State Warriors at the FTX Arena this Wednesday, March 23. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors will face each other at the FTX Arena this Wednesday, March 23 at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Warriors are still fighting to regain second place in the Western Conference, which they held for most of the regular season, but which was taken from them by the Memphis Grizzlies in recent weeks. Curry's injury caused the level of the team to drop considerably. Likewise, they have very good players to fight for second place against the Grizzlies in these few games remaining in the regular season.

In the case of the Miami Heat, they remain leaders in the East, despite their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The difference now with the Sixers and the Milwaukee Bucks is three wins, with very few games left. With a couple of wins, the Heat could almost clinch the lead in the Eastern Conference, and they're going for that.

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors will play this Wednesday, March 23 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on January 4, and at that time it was a 115-108 victory for the Warriors.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors to be played this Wednesday, March 23, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Bay Area.

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their rivals, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. Actually choosing the favorites will not be an easy task since both are very good teams, candidates for the title. Those who are finally chosen will surely be so by a small margin.

