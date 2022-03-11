Miami Heat will play against Minnesota Timberwolves at the FTX Arena this Saturday, March 12. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves will face each other at the FTX Arena this Saturday, March 12 at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals want to remain the leaders at the Eastern Conference. The threat of the Milwaukee Bucks, who seem to have recovered their best level, it is very serious since they have 6 games won consecutively and against very difficult rivals as the Heat themselves and the Phoenix Suns. Only two victories separate Miami from Milwaukee, and Florida's franchise wants to keep its leadership.

On the side of the Timberwolves, they have 6 victories consecutively. They have shown great level especially in their last ten games (in which they have achieved 8 victories) and want to stay in this triumphant path. They must face a difficult team, but these Wolves showed that on a good night they are able to beat anyone.

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves will play this Saturday, March 12 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 24, and at that time it was a 113-101 victory for the Timberwolves.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves to be played this Saturday, March 12, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports North.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet revealed their favorites, but surely they will do so in the next few hours. Although the Heat are leaders in East and the Timberwolves are not even a playoff team in the West, the truth is that there is no great difference between both franchises and either of them could win this game.

