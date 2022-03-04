Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers at the FTX Arena this Saturday, March 5. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will face each other at the FTX Arena this Saturday, March 5, at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Miami Heat seem to be slowly establishing themselves as leaders in the Conference. After beating the Chicago Bulls in a key duel for leadership, the Florida franchise successfully defended its first place in the standings (in fact, it is 8-2 in its last 10 games) and of course wants to continue this positive streak.

For their part, the Philadelphia 76ers seem refreshed since the arrival of James Harden. They were a good team before, but now with the presence of the former Brooklyn Nets player, the team seems to have improved, and in fact has 4 consecutive wins, which they will try to raise to 5 and thus fight to be leaders of the Conference (now they are seconds).

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will play this Saturday, March 5 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were one victory for Heat on December 15 by 101-96; and one for 76ers on January 15 by 109-98.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers to be played this Saturday, March 5, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, although they are expected to do so in the next few hours. Likewise, those who are chosen favorites will be so by very little difference, because they are two of the best franchises in the Eastern Conference.

