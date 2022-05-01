Miami Heat will play against Philadelphia 76ers for Game 1 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Miami Heat will have their first chance to take the lead against Philadelphia 76ers for Game 1 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the United States you can stream live this game on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Miami Heat proved their dominance in the East with a 4-1 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks superstar Trae Young struggled to attack one of the best defensive lines in the current NBA season. This could raise some questions about James Harden's perfomance ahead of this matchup.This because Young and Harden shared similarities in their style of play. With Joel Embiid out of the picture, at least for Games 1 and 2, Miami could take a comfortable lead right before the shift to Philly.

As for the Sixers, Harden needs to perform as a top-level player if his team wants to pull off a shocker in Miami. The Sixers' guard averaged 19 points per game in the Playoffs series against the Toronto Raptors while Embiid registered 26 poins per game in the series. This team survived off the Nigerian player's skills in the last game series

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Monday, May 2, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

Miami Heat will have their first chance to take the lead against Philadelphia 76ers for Game 1 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Miami Heat advanced to this stage after a 4-1 win against Atlanta Hawks. Miami Heat are really confident ahead of this matchup, despite Kyle Lowry's injury and the questionable listed Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, PJ Tucker and Markieff Morris, the team managed by Erik Spoelstra remains confident that they will be ready for the challenge that awaits them against the Sixers squad.

On the other hand, the Sixers are worried about Games 1 and 2, because their superstar center Joel Embiid will not be part of the squad. The Sixers have reported an orbital fracture and concussion, but a reevaluation on Wednesday could clear the way for his return in Game 3 back in Philadelphia.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: How to watch in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 1 between Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers to be played on Monday May 2, 2022 at the FTX Arena in Miami will be broadcast in TNT for the United States.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and Odds

Heat and Sixers will open up this NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals series on Monday May 2, 2022. Heat will have the home-court advantage for Game 1 against the 76ers. According to Ceasars, the favorites are Miami Heat with -350 odds, while Philadelphia 76ers have +280 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 208.5 points for Game 1 of this Conference Semifinals playoff series.

