Miami Heat will have the chance to take a 2-0 lead against Philadelphia 76ers for Game 2 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).
Miami Heat proved to be a more dominant team than the Sixers in Game 1. Despite Miami ended the first half down by 1 point, the Heat came up strong to win 106-92 to a Sixers squad with many limitations offensively and defensively. Tyler Herro came off the bench to pull up 25 points alongside Bam Adebayo with 24 points and 12 rebounds.
On the other hand, Philadelphia 76ers struggled without their superstar Joel Embiid. There were all eyes on James Harden to perform as a leader for his team, however Tobias Harris led the Sixers' offense with 27 points. The Beard pulled up 16 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. The Sixers seek to win before this series shift to Philly.
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information
Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Time: 7:30 PM (ET)
Location: FTX, Miami, Florida
Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by States in the US
ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines
The Sixers battled against the Heat at least for the first half. However, Miami are one of the most dominant teams in the 2022 NBA season without a doubt. Miami overpowered Philadelphia with their bench. Tyler Herro led the offense with 25 points, along with Bam Adebayo with 24 points, while Jimmy Butler registered 15 points and 9 rebounds. If the Sixers were alive at the first half it was because of Tobias Harris' hard work with 27 points. James Harden registered 16 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, way below his average performance. The Sixers need to tie up this series before the shift home.
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: How to watch in the US
The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 2 between Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers to be played on Wednesday May 4, 2022 at the FTX Arena in Miami will be broadcast on Sling TV (50% off your fist month) as well as on TNT for the United States.
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and Odds
Heat are leading 1-0 this series after last Monday’s win. Sixers will have to push harder in Miami if they want to tie this series up. According to Caesars, the favorites are Miami Heat with -450 odds, while Philadelphia 76ers have +350 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 207.5 points for Game 2 of this Second Round playoff series.
Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at Ceasars! It has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users. Simply sign up!