Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 2 in the US

Miami Heat will have the chance to take a 2-0 lead against Philadelphia 76ers for Game 2 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Miami Heat proved to be a more dominant team than the Sixers in Game 1. Despite Miami ended the first half down by 1 point, the Heat came up strong to win 106-92 to a Sixers squad with many limitations offensively and defensively. Tyler Herro came off the bench to pull up 25 points alongside Bam Adebayo with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

On the other hand, Philadelphia 76ers struggled without their superstar Joel Embiid. There were all eyes on James Harden to perform as a leader for his team, however Tobias Harris led the Sixers' offense with 27 points. The Beard pulled up 16 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. The Sixers seek to win before this series shift to Philly.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)