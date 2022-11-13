The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Atlanta Hawks at the Fiserv Forum in a 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season game. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this NBA game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The Milwaukee Bucks have relied on their star Giannis Antetokounmpo has done in the first part of the season. Since he was ruled out in the last two games, the team managed by Mike Budenholzer hasn't performed as good. Even so, as the Bucks pulled up 93 points without him. It was the second time in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular season.

On the other side, the Atlanta Hawks can brag of taking the unbeaten record from Bucks after 9 games. In fact, the Hawks have a winning record of 8 wins and 5 losses, defeating the odds, as well. Also, their star point guard Trae Young is ranked 9th with 27 points per game, as the best Hawks player in this stat.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live Stream: fuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks have faced each other two times before in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. In fact, the last two matchups, both won over the other team at least once before. As last season, this clash has been a close one.

In fact, the last time these two teams played against each other at the Fiserv Forum, the Bucks won over the Hawks. For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled up 34 points, with 17 rebounds and 4 assists. It was his fifth double-double game in the season. While Trae Young registered 42 points with 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. His season-high scoreboard for the current season.

How to watch or live stream free Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Season game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks to be played on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin will be available to watch on NBA League Pass, Bally SE & WI in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven't yet set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game. In fact, due to other NBA games that haven't finished those markets aren't open. So, in the next few hours those odds are expected to be revealed.