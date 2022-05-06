The series between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks moves to Wisconsin for what will be Game 3. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks will play Game 3 of these Eastern Conference semifinals this Saturday, May 7 at the Fiserv Forum. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

As expected, the series is tied at one game for each of the teams. The respective victories have been by a good difference, but it would not be strange if this Conference semifinal had to be defined in 7 games, in which the Celtics would have the advantage of defining at home for having finished in second place.

The series started well for the Bucks with a 101-89 win, but then the Boston franchise would tie it 1-1 with a 109-86 win. Now they will have to go to Milwaukee where, as locals, the Bucks have a positive streak in the regular season, which was extended in these Playoffs (they won 2 games against the Bulls at the Fiserv Forum).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live Stream: FuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

It was expected that it would be a very equal series and it has even been like that. Although the victories of each were in both cases by a wide margin, this is in no way a proof of possible disparity, but rather confirmation of the great power of both, which makes a distraction pay dearly.

The Bucks were perhaps the ones that came out better in these first two games since they managed the difficult task of snatching a game from the Celtics at home, with which winning the three that they must play in theirs would ensure passage to the finals of Conference. Boston, for their part, are 25-18 on the road, and as if that were not enough, in the regular season they could not win at the Fiserv Forum. It will be a deficit they will need to reverse if they are to continue their path to the final.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics to be played today at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast in the United States on ABC.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to Caesars: Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to take the victory with -125 odds, while +105 odds will be for the Boston Celtics victory.

Caesars Milwaukee Bucks -125 Boston Celtics +105

*Odds via Caesars