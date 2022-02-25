Milwaukee Bucks will face Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum this Saturday, February 26. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the Fiserv Forum this Saturday, February 26, at 8:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Milwaukee Bucks continue in the fight to be the leaders of the Eastern Conference. At some point in the regular season they were very close to achieving it (only one win away from the first, although with two more losses). Now they are somewhat further away, although the difference is still small.

On the side of the Brooklyn Nets, it was thought that the departure of James Harden would result in a better atmosphere among the players, and as a consequence the team would improve its statistics. If the situation between teammates is better, that is something that cannot be known for sure, but the statistics certainly are not: 2-8 in the last 10 games and 2 consecutive losses. The Nets must win again to not continue losing positions.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live Stream: FuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Milwaukee Bucks will play against Brooklyn Nets this Saturday, February 26 at 8:30 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum, will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were victories for the Bucks on October 19 and January 7 by 127-104 and 121-109 respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Saturday, February 26, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. It is also very likely that the favoritism is on the part of the Milwaukee Bucks, who although they have been irregular at times in the season, have been much better in general than this deteriorated version of the Nets.

