Milwaukee Bucks will play against Phoenix Suns at the Fiserv Forum this Sunday, March 6. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The two teams that played the last 2021 NBA Finals face again. On one side, there will be the locals, the Milwaukee Bucks, who continue to fight for the leadership of the Eastern Conference, something that at the moment seems complicated considering the great level shown by the Miami Heat, especially in the last 10 games (they have won 8 of them).

On the other side will be the Phoenix Suns, without a doubt the most dominant team in the season at this moment, with the best record in the West and in the entire NBA (in fact they are, with 51 wins, the first to overcome the barrier of 50 wins, the closest to do the same are the Warriors and Grizzlies with 43 each). Although they seem unstoppable, a bad night could lead to a loss, and the Suns will do everything possible to avoid it.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets will play this Sunday, March 6 at 3:30 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on February 11 with a victory for the Suns by 131-107.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns to be played this Sunday, March 6, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast in the United States on ABC.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. In any case, at this moment, no team is good enough that, when facing the Suns, they take away the favoritism. The Bucks are no exception. Without a doubt the favorites in this game will be Phoenix.

