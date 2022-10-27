The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers will face-off at the Target Center for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. The Lakers want to lift the energy up from their losing streak, while the Timberwolves want to keep winning with their towers. Here, you will find out how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

The Minnesota Timberwolves didn't start the season as expected. However, both Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert understood that the team's needs comes first. So, maybe in some games one will pull up more points that the other, but that is needed to keep their winning streak. So, after their first two losses, the Timberwolves clinched three consecutive wins to have a 3-2 record so far.

On the other side, the Los Angeles Lakers haven't found a system that could work for them. In fact, probably the player with best performances is Anthony Davis, who has returned after a severe injury, and continued to feel some pain during games. However, LeBron James is still making at least 20 points per game so far.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Friday, October 28, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Minnesota Timberwolves dominated the Los Angeles Lakers last season. In fact, the Timberwolves won three games, while the Lakers only won over them one time at the Crypto Arena. Even so, the last time these two sides faced each other, the Timberwolves won at the Target Center.

In that game, LeBron James pulled up 19 points with 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, but couldn't avoid to lose. As well as Carmelo Anthony, who pulled up 16 points, but he is one of the few former Lakers player that didn't return for the current season.

How to watch or live stream free Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Season game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers to be played on Friday October 28, 2022 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota will be available to watch fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as NBA League Pass in the US.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven't yet set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game. In fact, due to other NBA games that haven't finished those markets aren't open. So, in the next few hours those odds are expected to be revealed.