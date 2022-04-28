Minnesota Timberwolves will play against Memphis Grizzlies for Game 6 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Minnesota Timberwolves will have a chance to tied up this series against Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA First Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on FuboTV (Free Trial).

WIth seconds left on the clock, Ja Morant didn’t hesitate to make the game-winning layup to a nerve-wracking 111-109 win by the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant performed as expected, he was more goal-oriented when he attacked the rim by putting up 30 points and 13 rebounds with 41% in Field Goals made. Alongside Desmond Bane being key in offense and defense who registered 25 points, 2 steals and 3 blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns pulled up 28 points with 12 rebounds. Towns kept Timberwolves alive through the game. Alongside Anthony Edwards who pulled up 22 points, however he couldn’t do much in defense. It may be possible that Timberwolves bench is not prepared enough because only Taurean Prince pulled off 10 points with 3 rebounds and 3 assists. With the elimination jeopardy this could be a problem for the Timberwolves in Game 6.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Information

Date: Friday, April 29, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)