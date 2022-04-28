Minnesota Timberwolves will have a chance to tied up this series against Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA First Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on FuboTV (Free Trial).
Karl-Anthony Towns pulled up 28 points with 12 rebounds. Towns kept Timberwolves alive through the game. Alongside Anthony Edwards who pulled up 22 points, however he couldn’t do much in defense. It may be possible that Timberwolves bench is not prepared enough because only Taurean Prince pulled off 10 points with 3 rebounds and 3 assists. With the elimination jeopardy this could be a problem for the Timberwolves in Game 6.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Information
Date: Friday, April 29, 2022.
Time: 9:00 PM (ET)
Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by States in the US
ET: 9:00 PM
CT: 8:00 PM
MT: 7:00 PM
PT: 6:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Storylines
Ja Morant led the Grizzlies, he registered 30 points with a 40% in Field Goals made along with 9 assists and the game-winning shot. Alongisde Desmond Bane who pulled up 25 points, with 3 blocks and 2 steals to take the lead in this NBA Playoffs series. For the Timberwolves, Towns was their leading scorer with 28 points and 12 rebounds. A double-double that could have earned them the lead. However, Morant performed as expected, he was unstopabble when he went off to the rim and made the game-winner shot to the lead and shift back to Minnesota to try to finish it off.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: How to watch in the US
The 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 between Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies to be played on Friday April 29, 2022 at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Grizzlies are leading 3-2 this NBA Playoffs game series.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and Odds
Grizzlies are leading 3-2 this NBA Playoffs series. Timberwolves will have to push harder in Minneapolis if they want to force a Game 7. According to Ceasars, the favorites are Minnesota Timberwolves with -105 odds, while Memphis Grizzlies have -115 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 209.0 points for Game 6 of this First Round playoff series.
