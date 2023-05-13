LeBron James is one of the most durable athletes in NBA history. He’s dominated the league at will since being the first-overall pick in 2003, and he’s still going strong with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But even though he still has some years left in his contract, and despite the fact that he’s still dominating, we all know the end is closer every day for James’ legendary career.

While that will be a very sad day for the fanbases of every franchise not named Golden State Warriors or Toronto Raptors, the fans could have a docuseries about his final steps in the league to remember him forever.

The Last Dance’s Producer Has Been Filming LeBron This Season

According to Lakers radio commentator John Ireland, the producer of Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance has been filming LeBron this season, so a new docuseries could be in the making:

“I hope I’m not talking out of school here, Andy Thompson, the guy who shot The Last Dance, Mychal Thompson’s younger brother, who has worked for the NBA for 30 years, has spent a ton of time with us this year,” Ireland said. “So if LeBron ever wanted to go down this road, I think Andy is stockpiling that just so he has it and has the opportunity to tell the story… If we go on a magical run to the title, Andy, who was the driving force behind The Last Dance, most of the stuff you saw in those 10 episodes was shot by Andy Thompson. And Andy’s a smart guy, he’s already working on, potentially, a story about the end of LeBron’s run like he had one for the end of Jordan’s run.”

James’ career has been nothing short of legendary, and capping it off with an NBA championship this season would only make him more worthy of a biopic. So, let’s hope we get to see some behind-the-scenes footage sooner rather than later.