NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay reveals the surprising conditions under which Stafford played against the Eagles

Los Angeles Rams came agonizingly close to a historic NFL playoff comeback, ultimately falling to the Philadelphia Eagles, 28-22, in a tightly contested showdown. Despite the loss, head coach Sean McVay revealed postgame that quarterback Matthew Stafford played through a rib injury sustained early in the game.

Speaking with ESPN’s Lindsay Thiry, McVay expressed pride in his quarterback’s resilience. “He got his rib early. He was dinged up. But I’m damn proud of Matthew Stafford,” McVay said. Stafford delivered a valiant effort, completing 26 of 44 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns. Though visibly limited by his injury, the veteran quarterback showcased the leadership and grit that have made him a cornerstone of the franchise.

Even in the face of adversity, the Rams believed they could pull off the improbable. McVay admitted postgame that he was “pretty shocked” the team didn’t emerge victorious, saying, “I thought for sure we were going to win this game 29-28.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rookie standout Puka Nacua echoed that sentiment. “Everyone in this locker room believes in Matthew Stafford with every inch of our being,” Nacua said. “It’s a great feeling to step on the field and know your quarterback is willing to give it his all and can make plays whenever he’s called upon. We all trust No. 9.”

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024.

Advertisement

Stafford’s determination nearly sparked a comeback for the ages. Down 28-15 late in the fourth quarter after Saquon Barkley’s explosive 78-yard touchdown run, Stafford orchestrated a 70-yard scoring drive in under two minutes to trim the deficit to six. When the Eagles went three-and-out on their next possession, the Rams had a golden opportunity to steal the game.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts raises concerns about his injury after post-game comments

Missed opportunities and key plays

However, a fumble by Stafford in the final quarter and the Eagles’ dominant run game, led by Barkley’s clutch plays, ultimately sealed the Rams’ fate. Stafford’s two lost fumbles, including one in the closing moments, proved costly despite his remarkable postseason performance. With 15 playoff touchdown passes as a Ram, Stafford tied Kurt Warner for the most in franchise history—a testament to his importance to the team.

Advertisement

On the other side, the Eagles capitalized on their defensive stops and Barkley’s game-changing contributions. Philadelphia’s balanced attack propelled them to the NFC Championship, where they will face the surprise of these playoffs, the Washington Commanders. Rookie sensation Jayden Daniels leads the Commanders in their quest for another Cinderella moment.

Looking ahead

For the Rams, the season ends in heartbreak, but the fight they showed will fuel their offseason. As for the Eagles, the journey to the Super Bowl continues, with momentum on their side and a showdown against an underdog Washington team awaiting them in the NFC Championship.

Advertisement