The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will face each other in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

This Sunday, May 15, the seventh and final game of this Western Conference semifinal series between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will be played at the Footprint Center. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Sling (50% off your first month).

It was unexpectedly one of the closest series of these conference semifinals. While the Mavericks were known to be a tough team that could cause problems for the Suns, nobody expected them to force Game 7 against the franchise with the best record in the entire NBA and one of the main contenders for the title.

The series between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies was expected to be much closer than it is between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. At this point, the series could be for either of them: it's like a game between 10th and 9th for the Play-in, all or nothing, there is no more room for error.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Live Stream: Sling

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines

In this series there is a detail that could be decisive: the three games that each team won were at home. If this trend continues, the favoritism would be in favor of the Phoenix Suns who, having finished in first place in the Western Conference, have the advantage of defining this semifinal series at the Footprint Center.

However, that does not mean that the Mavericks should be left for dead, for although they have become much stronger playing at the American Airlines Center, they know that this is the last chance to reach the Conference finals, with which they will come out with everything. his potential to be able to surprise in these semifinals eliminating a candidate for the title.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks to be played this Sunday, May 15 at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona; will be broadcast in the United States on Sling (50% off your first month). Other options: TNT.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to Caesars: Phoenix Suns are the favorites to take the victory with -280 odds, while +230 odds will be for the Dallas Mavericks victory.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Phoenix Suns -280 Dallas Mavericks +230

*Odds via Caesars