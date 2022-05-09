Phoenix Suns need a win to lead back against Dallas Mavericks. They will meet again for Game 5 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 5 in the US

Phoenix Suns will have a new chance to take the lead against Dallas Mavericks at the Footprint Center for Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Conference Semifinals. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Phoenix Suns weren't able to win this game, therefore they lost their lead in this NBA Playoffs series. Two consecutives losses for the Suns at the Mavericks' home ended their perfect streak in the 2022 NBA Second Round series. Despite Devin Booker's astonishing performance with 35 points in 43 minutes of play, the Suns had a rough night in terms of defense. They conceded 214 points in those 2 games, which seems off due to their high-level of defense.

On the other side, Dallas Mavericks had an almost perfect night at home. The team managed by Jason Kidd finally stepped up to the challenge and pulled up double-digit points. 5 players in the Mavericks' squad other than Luka Doncic, were able to pull up at leat 12 points for their cause. However, the Mavericks will have to win this game on the road to keep their hopes up and to close down this series in Dallas.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines

Despite the Phoenix Suns lost their 2-0 lead, the team managed by Monty Williams is still the favorite team to advance to the NBA Conference Finals. Two disappoiting nights at the American Airlines Center for Chris Paul who ended up with 9 assists overall, which is low compared to his 10 assists per game in the 2022 NBA regular season. This may have impacted Suns' perfomance, however the full credit is for the Mavericks' defense.

Dallas Mavericks have performed over the limits at home. It seems like the atmosphere at the American Airlines Center changes every aspect of their game-plan. The team managed by Jason Kidd finally had more than one player with double-digit points. Dorian Finney-Smith registered 24 points with 8 rebounds, something unseen in this NBA Playoffs series, but necessary due to the circumstances. Will the Dallas be able to turn around the tables and take the lead for the first time in this NBA Second Round Playoffs series?

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: How to watch in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 5 between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks to be played on Tuesday May 10, 2022 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix will be broadcast on Sling TV (50% off your first month) as well as on TNT for the United States.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and Odds

Mavericks tied up 2-2 this series after last Sunday’s win. Suns will have to push harder in Phoenix if they want to take back the lead in this NBA Playoffs series. According to Caesars, the favorites are Phoenix Suns with -260 odds, while Dallas Mavericks have +210 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 213.0 points for Game 5 of this Second Round playoff series.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at Caesars! It has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users. Simply sign up!



